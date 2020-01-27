Safety of customs workers boosted with donation of gas analysers

Andre Williams, Staff Reporter

The health and safety of customs workers who inspect containers are to be boosted with the donation of six gas analysers from the United Kingdom to the Jamaica Customs Agency.

The devices, which cost $9,000 British pounds each, were handover today by British high commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad to Jamaica’s Commissioner of Customs Velma Ricketts-Walker at the agency’s head office in Newport East in Kingston.

The devices, among other things, test air quality by detecting and measuring the levels of gases such as methane, hydrogen sulphide, carbon monoxide in the atmosphere.

This will allow custom staff to assess containers prior to examinations or physical inspections.

“I am positive that these analysers, all six of them, will do well for the agency, will do well for our officers who I am certain would see the very good use of these gas analysers. In addition, for us to be wearing our personal protective gear and equipment, these gas analysers are yet another measure in protecting our officer’s health and well-being and safety,” Rickets Walker said.

She added that the donation came at a fitting time when the agency has started its journey at achieving ISO certification.

ISO certification certifies that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure has all the requirements for standardisation and quality assurance.

“This initiative has many, many uses which is primarily the safety of the people who have to make that grave decision of opening a container and entering. You want to make sure that it is safe,” Ahmad said.

