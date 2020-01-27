Samuda condemns killing of Vauxhall High teacher

Minister with responsibility for Education Karl Samuda has condemned as a dastardly act, the killing of 36-year-old Carl Samuels, a teacher at the Vauxhall High School in Kingston.

Samuels was reportedly attacked by two gunmen on Saturday evening as he gathered material from his car and was in the process of closing the school compound.

READ: Teacher killed in confrontation with gunmen in East Kingston

READ: JTA to observe day of mourning

The teacher, who was reported to be a licensed firearm holder, managed to kill one of his attackers.

He, however, died on the way to hospital.

He was the husband of one of the vice principals at the school.

Samuda says the lack of regard for human life is being manifested in wanton attacks on citizens of various ages and backgrounds.

He is appealing for eyewitnesses to share any information they may have that could help the police in their investigation of the killing.

