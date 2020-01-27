Two women chopped, one fatally, in Red Hills Road home attack

A police manhunt has been launched for a man who hacked a woman to death at a house along Red Hills Road in St Andrew this afternoon.

A second woman was also injured in the attack and she has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The police are processing the scene.

Preliminary reports from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit indicate that the police were called around midday to a house along Red Hills Road where they found a woman chopped to death and another with chop wounds.

The police say the house was also set on fire.

