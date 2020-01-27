Water woes for sections of St James and Hanover

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that production at its Great River Treatment plant in St James has declined by 25% due to mechanical challenges.

As a result, customers served by the facility will experience either low water pressure, intermittent supply or no water.

The agency is assuring customers that every effort is being made to resolve the situation by Saturday, February 1 and urges customers to conserve on the use of water during this period.

Areas likely to be affected in St James include Queen’s Drive, Leaders Avenue, Felicity, Mango Walk, Glendevon, Salt Spring, Brandon Hill, Rosemount, Cornwall Courts, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, Sun Valley Road, Rectory Drive, Catherine Mount, Albion, Reading Heights, and Anchovy.

The communities of Childermas, Lethe, sections of Comfort Hall, Wiltshire, Guava Walk, Spring Gardens, Belmont, Tower Hill, Moy Hall, and Unity Hall are also being affected.

And areas likely to be affected in Hanover include Cue, Elgin Town, Johnson Town, Lucea, Brisette, Hoist, Malcolm Heights, Cacoon, Dias, First Hill, Montpelier, Bamboo, McQuarrie, Woodland, and Blenheim.

