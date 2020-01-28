Classes suspended at Cornwall College after dean of discipline assaulted

Classes have been suspended at Cornwall College in Montego Bay, St James following an assault of the institution’s dean of discipline.

The Gleaner understands that this morning a group of persons, including a parent, went to the school and physically assaulted the educator.

After the chaotic incident, an emergency staff meeting was called where it was decided that classes would be hauled for the day.

Today’s incident comes on the heels of another episode late last year when the school’s principal was forced to ditch his jacket after being attacked by an irate mother.

