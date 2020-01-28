Decomposing body found on yacht at marina in Port Antonio

A decomposing body was discovered aboard a yacht at the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio, Portland, shortly after 6 o'clock this morning.

Detectives from the Port Antonio Criminal Investigative Branch are now processing the scene.

Preliminary reports have indicated that the body found is believed to be that of a British national.

Firefighters who were called in to cut through a secured area on the yacht, reportedly found the decomposing body.

