Elderly man dies after reportedly being hit by JUTC bus

The Kingston Central Police have launched an investigation into the death of a pedestrian after he was reportedly struck by a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus on the weekend in downtown Kingston.

He has been identified as Daryl Wright, 73, of 11 Miles Bull Bay, St Thomas.

The JUTC says the accident occurred along East Parade in the vicinity of the Coke Methodist Church.

The bus company report that around 3:25pm on Saturday the bus was heading south along East Parade in the right lane and on reaching the church the driver said he suddenly heard an impact to the right side of the vehicle.

According to the JUTC, the driver indicated that upon hearing the sound he quickly stopped the bus and discovered that an elderly male pedestrian had been hit and that he had fallen to the roadway.

It further said that police personnel who were quick on the scene took the injured pedestrian to hospital for treatment, where he was admitted.

Wright later succumbed to his injuries.

