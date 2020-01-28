Immigration Corner | Has Canada cancelled parents sponsorship?

Dear Ms Powell,

M y mother lives alone in Jamaica and my husband and I keep going back and forth to help her. We think it’s time we sponsor her to live with us here in Canada. We wouldn’t have to worry so much, and she could live with us and help us with her grandchildren. I looked online and I can’t seem to find where to apply, even as everyone said I should have been able to apply in January. Have they cancelled the programme? I would love my mother to be here in the spring. How can I get her here? Can a lawyer guarantee that we will get through? Your help would be appreciated.

A.K.

Dear A.K.,

Under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) of Canada, citizens and permanent residents have been able to apply to sponsor their parents and grandparents to live with them in Canada, provided that all the parties are able to satisfy the requirements. Under this programme, Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) usually receives applications in January each year, until they have received the maximum amount that they have scheduled to accept for any given year.

This year, IRCC announced that the programme “will be postponed until ministerial instructions are issued”. IRCC further emphasised its commitment by announcing that family reunification is a top immigration priority for the government of Canada. The PGP continues to be very popular, with high demand for sponsorship from Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Further, Canada’s Immigration and Citizenship Minister, Marco Mendicino, announced that he intends to “issue further instructions relating to the intake management process for the PGP by April 1, 2020, at the latest”.

‘SUPER VISA’ OPTION

So, rest assured that the programme has not been cancelled and will reopen soon. The processing time is usually up to two years. However, you should consider applying for a regular visitor’s visa or ‘super visa’, as this takes a shorter time to process and will allow you to have your mother with you sooner. This will not prevent you from pursuing the sponsorship application when the programme reopens.

If you plan for your mother to spend less than six months in Canada, you can apply for a regular temporary resident or visitor’s visa. However, if you would like her to stay longer, you should apply for a super visa. A super visa is slightly different from a regular temporary resident visa. This is a multi-entry visa which will be valid for a maximum of 10 years, and your mother may visit with you and stay for up to two years without making an application for extension of time or renewal of status.

Both you and your mother will be required to satisfy some basic requirements. You will need to prove that you meet the minimum income requirement or low income cut-off based on IRCC established guidelines.

Other requirements are that your mother will need to have her fingerprints taken if she is under 80 years old, as well as she must be able to pass the medical and security checks. Additionally, you will need to get a valid Canadian medical insurance coverage for at least one year for your mother.

Bear in mind, also, that the visa officer will examine your mother’s ties to her home country, the purpose of the visit, your family finances, and the overall social and economic stability of your home country.

Finally, nobody can guarantee you a visa except a Canadian visa officer. Immigration lawyers and consultants can only assist with the preparation of the documents, provide you with advice about the laws, regulations and provide you with ideas on how to meet the requirements of the visa officers. The super visa application requires a little bit more than your standard TRV (visitor’s visa) application and therefore, if you feel that you need help, then consult with an immigration lawyer to provide you with personalised assistance.

Deidre S. Powell is a Canadian immigration lawyer with office located in Ottawa, Ontario. Send your questions and comments to info@deidrepowell.com. Connect with her on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram or via www.deidrepowell.com.