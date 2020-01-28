UPDATE| ODPEM warns of tsunami waves in wake of powerful quake

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is not yet reporting any damage or injury as a result of today’s powerful earthquake that rocked Jamaica.

However, in a statement issued this afternoon on its Twitter page, the ODPEM warned that tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one metre or three feet above the tide level were possible for Kingston by 3:20 p.m.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake, measuring 7.7, occurred around 2:10 p.m. local time at 125km north, northwest of Lucea, Hanover.

The quake was felt in several parishes, including Kingston, St Andrew, St Ann, St Catherine and Manchester.

It was reportedly felt in several other countries, including The Bahamas, Cuba, Cayman Islands, Haiti and Honduras.

