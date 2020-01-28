JCF boosting connectivity

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is improving connectivity among police stations in the fight against crime.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says the microwave communication network has been upgraded, and the system now carries five times the amount of data.

“So by the end of 2021, every police station will be connected, so we can send data from station to station,” he said, while addressing the annual awards banquet of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica’s St James Chapter held in Montego Bay on Saturday.

Anderson noted that work is under way to digitise the records of police stations, through implementation of e-dairies, which will make crime reports immediately available to all stations.

“We want to get rid of the paper records and go to an electronic system that links us, so as soon as something is entered in St James, we will know in Portland, we will know in Kingston and we will know in Port Morant that something has happened. This is going to significantly impact the ability of people to avoid the law or avoid our attention,” he said.

Anderson told the JPs that “as one of our key stakeholder groups, you can look forward to and become a part of the changes (in national security) that we are embarking on”.

The function served to recognise outstanding JPs in the areas of health, tourism, religion, community service and sports.

Custos of St James Bishop Conrad Pitkin congratulated the award recipients and reminded them that they have a responsibility to build communities with high standards and morals, and provide ethical service to the country.

- JIS News

