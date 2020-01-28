Low inflows impacting water supply to some St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that low inflows to the Bucky Plain and Isaac Hole plants have been negatively impacting its ability to supply water to the customers.

The NWC says the Bucky Plain and Isaac Hole facilities, which are situated in the Lawrence Tavern area of West Rural St Andrew, are operating at 30% and 33% respectively.

As a result, several communities will experience disruptions in their regular water supply.

Areas include Unity, Fern Hill, Pigeon Valley, Grant Hill, Goulbourne, Claypole Road, Lawrence Tavern, Burnt Shop, Top and Bottom Track Gate

In light of the decline, the NWC is appealing for the understanding as the company makes adjustments to the supply times for the areas.

An updated schedule of supply will be published as soon as the assessment is completed.

In addition, trucked water will be provided as necessary to the affected areas.

Customers may also contact the NWC’s offices for requests or queries related to their service.

