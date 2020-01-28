PM announces new CMU council

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a new council for the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

Holness who spoke in Parliament this afternoon, said the new council will be mandated to set up a governance committee in accordance with recommendations made by the Auditor General in her special audit report.

The members of the council are:

Professor Gordon Shirley, Chairman

Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna

Noel Brown

Devon Garden

Kerry Tulloch

Glenardo Simpson

Dwayne Powell

Kerry Clarke

Trevor Riley

Donovan Stanberry

Therese Chambers

Mark Hart

Peter Brady

Dr Marshall Hall

Donovan Perkins

Mitsy Gordon Burke Green

Grantley Stephenson

Peter McCarty

Worrel Morris

Professor Gosif Oliver

“The board assembled has the requisite skills and competence to put into place the policies and those policies will become the norm at the CMU,” Holness said.

The council was approved by Cabinet yesterday.

Holness hinted at amendments to come for legislation governing the institution.

He said the CMU has been given instruction to reduce the 21 bank accounts it currently has on its books.

According to the AGD, the CMU improperly operated the bank accounts of the Jamaica Maritime Institute Trust Fund, JMITF, which was established in 1997.

The Auditor General noted that the Board of the Trust Fund has not met since 2015.

The Auditor General also says no evidence was seen by its investigators that the CMU Council took the necessary legal steps to wind up the JMITF by transferring its assets to the CMU Foundation.

