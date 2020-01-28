Strong response to OUR request for new logo designs (Advertorial)

Anticipation is building as the island’s utilities regulator, the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) gets closer to selecting the design that will become the face for the refreshed agency.

Director of Consumer and Public Affairs at the OUR, Yvonne Nicholson, said that over 100 entries have come in so far and there is expectation for more by the time the competition closes on Friday, January 31.

“So far it has been robust. There is clear interest in it,” said Nicholson. “Some of them (designs) jump out at us and get us excited, but it may be a little premature because we haven’t looked at all.”

The OUR began operations in 1997 after it was established by an Act of Parliament in 1995 to independently and impartially regulate the operations of utility companies, which include electricity, water and telecommunications. But over the years, consumers have often confused its role with that of a consumer advocacy agency.

Nicholson said after 20 years of using the existing logo, the current strategic focus and functions of the OUR have necessitated a new look.

IN PHOTO: The existing OUR logo

The OUR director explained that the new logo will be reflective of the agency’s expanded mandate, as well as, assist with heightening awareness among the public.

“We are over 20 years old and we have new rate payers so it has to resonate with our new stakeholders and younger rate payers,” she said. “We are looking for a fresh new look that will appeal to our stakeholders and consumers across the board.”

However, Nicholson pointed out that the agency is not opposed to a design which tweaks and builds on the current logo to reflect that freshness and appeal that is being sought.

She is confident that the requisite skills and creativity exist among Jamaicans to generate a compelling design that will woo the panel of judges, which comprises three graphic artists with a combined experience of more than 50 years, as well as personnel from the OUR.

“There is a buzz about it and we really are looking forward to seeing the quality of the entries that have come in,” Nicholson said. “We are looking for something that is easily recognisable and something that must incorporate our acronym “O.U.R” because we want when people look at it (the logo) will resonate with them,” she stressed, noting that “we are keeping our tag line”.

The OUR Logo Design Competition is open to Jamaicans both locally and in the Diaspora, including students. The competition, which started in October last year, offers to the winners more than $500,000.

Entries have been divided into two categories:

Category 1: All Jamaicans, 16-years old and over

Category 2: Registered secondary and tertiary-level students in Jamaica between the ages of 16 and 24. The prize is $100,000 for the winner of each sub-category. There are smaller cash prizes for second and third place winners.

The announcement of the winning entries is expected to be made in March.

Guidelines for submission of entries:

1. There is no fee to enter the competition.

2. Each entry must contain two (2) of the same designs submitted in hard or soft (digital) copies: one copy of the design must be in full colour (using no more than three colours) and one must be in black and white.

3. A maximum of two entries per artist is allowed. Each should have the artwork in colour and one in black and white.

4. Each entry must be accompanied by an Entry Form. Download copies from our website: www.our.org.jm. Or check the Ministry of Education’s Regional Offices.

5. Logo size must be a maximum of 15 cm in length or width. (Does not have to be square shaped).

6. Hard copies must not exceed 8.5” x 11” and must be submitted on white cartridge or a thicker white paper.

7. Soft copies must be submitted in jpeg or pdf format and the file must not exceed 5MB.

(Sponsored content)