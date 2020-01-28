Tufton to make statement in Parliament on coronavirus

Jason Cross, Gleaner Writer

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is expected to address Parliament this afternoon on Jamaica’s readiness for the coronavirus outbreak which emerged in China but has spread to several countries including the United States.

More than 100 people have died in China with infections topping 4,500, according to the British Broadcasting Commission.

It has spread to at least 10 countries.

In an interview with The Gleaner on Monday, Tufton said that all would be done to ensure that healthcare workers are properly prepared as the first line of defence.

"My intention is to … give a statement on how we are prepared for it. The virus is not here, but these things spread from jurisdiction to jurisdiction due to travel,” Tufton told The Gleaner at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre where 60 pickup trucks were unveiled for use in mosquito vector-control exercises.

"We have trained our border control and border protection health workers. All ports of entry need to be aware and step up their activities in terms of inspection, quarantining and questioning, where necessary.”

Tufton said that keen attention would be paid to all flights arriving in Jamaica from China and other Asian countries where the virus has been reported.

"Normally, we get flight information, but there is never a perfect system. We will always have people slipping through the cracks," he said.

The health minister said that isolation quarters will be established.

Healthcare workers dealing directly with patients who may have contracted the coronavirus will have to wear safety suits in intensive care units, Tufton added.

Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Medical Doctors' Association (JMDA) Dr Elon Thompson said that local doctors are gaining greater awareness about how to prevent and contain the disease.

"It is like any other virus. Some information is being circulated. The JMDA has not been informed about it formally,” said Thompson.

“Primary healthcare facilities and persons in Accident and Emergency would have received necessary information directly.”

He urged Jamaicans to wash their hands regularly and practice other tenets of general hygiene.

