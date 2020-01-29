RJRGLEANER Honour Awards 2019

Recipient: Donna-Marie Rowe

Category: Public Service

When Donna-Marie Rowe joined the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) in 2001 as public relations officer, she never imagined that less than a decade later she would become its chief executive officer (CEO), guiding the agency through a transformation that made it what it is today.

Rowe is this year’s recipient of the RJRGLEANER Honour Award for public service for her inspiring leadership of the JIS, managing its transformation into a modernised government agency.

The Spanish Town, St Catherine native’s interest in public relations started while she was a student at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, where she studied literature in English and management studies.

“I’ve always wanted to pursue public relations. In fact, while on campus, I sought a better understanding of public relations and recognised that it had to do with organisations relating well with their community, with their publics,” Rowe shared.

But before Rowe started university, she had a two-year stint as a teller in a bank.

“It was a learning experience, my first exposure to the working world and providing good customer service, which has followed me all the way through my working life,” said the public relations expert with more than two decades of experience.

No regrets

The JIS CEO, 47, who got married in 2001 just before rejoining JIS, had no regrets about her occupation. She initially served the JIS from 1996 to 1998 as public affairs officer immediately after graduating from university.

“There is no place I’d rather be than at JIS right now. Giving back, playing my part in advancing the welfare of Jamaicans. This is pretty integral to who I am; what JIS does and what JIS stands for is very important to me. We take our mandate of disseminating information about government’s policies and programmes seriously. We need a more aware society and we are playing our part in doing so by helping our audience better understand how to access government services,” the born-again Christian stated.

Having been baptised while she was a student at UWI, the mother of two teenagers believes strongly that God is guiding her every step of the way, especially since she never imagined that one day she would become CEO of JIS.

“I don’t think I ever dreamt of that, but I believe that my steps are ordered by the Lord and so I live a life submitted totally to the Lord and His leading. I never anticipated it, but here I am and I’ve been helped on this journey by the Lord guiding and directing how I lead,” Rowe said, adding that her Christian faith plays a very important role in her life.

Rowe, who grew up with her parents and two siblings in Spanish Town, said that the best part of being a public servant is giving back and providing excellent service.

“Just knowing you’re helping to build Jamaica, to create a better Jamaica and helping our country to become a developed nation is what drives us here at the JIS as we serve,” she said.

Outside of work, the CEO is fully committed to her family.

“I am a full-time mother of teens and this requires that I operate as transport manager, schedule planner and organiser, as well as psychologist. So between extra classes and extracurricular activities for my two children and a demanding job, I have been able to juggle my responsibilities and still remain focused. I enjoy reading, learning and growing. And I am thankful for the support of my praying husband,” Rowe said.

INTERESTING FACTS

* Donna-Marie Rowe learned to swim at age 40 years.

* She fought off three gunmen in the Mona area, using the name of Jesus, when eight months pregnant with first child.

* She was blind at age six and was hospitalised. Her sight returned after prayers made in Jesus name.

* Rowe was selected as a participant of the third cohort of the Caribbean Leadership Development Programme by the Office of the Services Commissions.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS

* Donna-Marie Rowe guided the landmark change in format of the Jamaica Information Service programmes in March 2010 from long form to five-minute slots on radio.

* She introduced systematic and consultative approach to the strategic planning process, thereby establishing a performance management system resulting in the consistent achievement of targets since 2010.

* The JIS CEO drove brand enhancement strategies that led to a high favourability rating in October 2019 of 71 per cent among the general public and 77 per cent among opinion leaders. The strong brand recognition also resulted in the JIS being selected for benchmarking by the Botswana Information Service in September 2013.

* She led the media management of State and Official events, including the visits of Prince Harry and President of the United States, Barack Obama.

BUCKET LIST

* Donna-Marie Rowe plans to stage public sector information expos to promote the work of government ministries, departments and agencies.

* She wants to host a leadership conference for church workers.

* Rowe plans to attend a John Maxwell conference with a view to becoming a leadership consultant.

* The mother of two wants to hike to the Blue Mountain peak.