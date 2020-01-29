Energy Minister must answer why recent retirees paid more as consultants - Robinson

Opposition Spokesperson on Science, Technology and Information Julian Robinson is calling for Fayval Williams, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, to provide the nation with answers to burning questions about the hiring practices at the Ministry which were raised in the Auditor General’s Report tabled last week in Parliament.

Robinson, in a statement this afternoon, said the engagement of six Special Early Retirement Programme retirees as consultants at the problem-plagued Ministry, at extraordinary rates, points to the continued mismanagement of public funds and resources by the government.

He noted that the Auditor General reported that the Ministry did not prioritise its capacity needs when it made a decision to approve Special Early Retirement Programme retirement for six officers with effect from April 30, 2018.

On that same day, the six officers were reengaged on a one-year contract at rates between 22.1 and 263 per cent more than their emoluments prior to programme, despite the fact that their terms of reference and scope of service were similar to the respective functions they performed before retirement.

Robinson argued that this is a clear case of mismanagement, waste and utter disregard for public funds and those responsible for approving this fiasco need to be held accountable.

He is asking Williams to state who was responsible for this decision and what consultations, if any, took place.

Robinson further argued that it is important for the nation to be told who approved the arrangement and whether the Ministry of Finance had sanctioned the agreement.

Williams is expected to provide answers, within 21 days, to questions tabled by Robinson in Parliament.

Here are the questions

* Would the Minister state who the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology was at the time the six employees of MSET were granted early retirement and then rehired on contract?

* Would the Minister please state who in the Ministry authorised the early retirement and rehiring on contract of the six employees?

* Would the Minister please state whether there was consultation and approval from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (MFPS) for the early retirement of these individuals?

*Would the Minister state whether the MFPS was consulted and gave permission for the reappointment of these consultants?

*If the answer to Part 4 is in the affirmative, would the Minister please state whether the increased levels of payment were recommended or approved by MFPS?

*For each of the six employees, would the minister please state the following:

>Job title

>Age of employee at the time of early retirement

>Number of years employed in the government service at the time of early retirement

>Total emoluments paid (salary plus benefits) prior to early retirement

>Total sum paid after rehiring on contract

>Current status of each contract

