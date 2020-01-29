It’s on the wire! Get your OUR logo design entries in NOW!

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is seeking to heighten awareness among Jamaicans about its role as the island’s utilities regulator.

In this regard, the agency has launched a Logo Design Competition to involve the public in designing a new look that will assist in increasing awareness and appeal.

Public education specialist at the OUR, Elizabeth Bennett, said that the launch of the logo design competition, which is open to Jamaicans locally and in the diaspora, has assisted in raising awareness about the role of the utilities regulator.

She explained that this is due, in part, to participants being required to conduct research on the agency as part of designing the new logo.

"We feel the competition has helped to raise awareness about the role and functions of the OUR as persons interested in the competition have been encouraged to conduct research on the OUR so they are in a better position to draft a suitable logo design," said Bennett.

The OUR public education specialist pointed out that the logo design competition has fulfilled two objectives, which are to generate increased awareness among the public and to create a new look for the agency.

She said that feedback from mass media and social media campaigns, and data indicate that the logo design competition has resulted in a significant increase in the number of persons logging on to the OUR's website to gain more information on the competition and browsing other pages to learn more about the OUR. Bennett is upbeat that the competition will yield the new look that the OUR is searching for.

"We know Jamaica has a lot of talented people who are very artistic, and it’s no surprise that many excel internationally. When we decided to identify our next logo through a public competition, it was with this knowledge. In fact, from a perusal of some of the entries already submitted, we are heartened that the judges will be able to identify a design from either the Open Category or Student Category, that will form the OUR’s next logo," she said.

Importantly, Bennett advised that "the winning logo entry must represent what we do, thereby helping to create greater visibility of the regulatory body, whose work impacts all of us".

She added: "The use of colour is also important. We have asked that entrants use no more than three colours, your colour choice must have a meaning, it must be significant. Versatility and adaptability are important: can it be sized to fit on a very small item, as well as a large billboard, for example, without losing its definition? Is it a timeless logo that will not be ‘out of style’ this time next year? Equally important is that the artwork must be original and not copied from someone else’s work."

Prospective entrants have until this Friday, January 31, to submit their entries in the OUR Logo Design Competition. EACH ENTRY MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ENTRY FORM. Download copies from our website: www.our.org.jm. Or check the Ministry of Education’s Regional Offices.

(Sponsored Content)