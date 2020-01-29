Man dies after motorcycle catches fire following St James collision

A man died along the Rose Hall main road in St James this afternoon after being hit from his motorcycle, which burst into flames.

The man was reportedly burnt beyond recognition.

"We sprayed the bike with water, but it was just too late. He seemed to still be breathing, but eventually, you could see he had taken his last breath," said a witness who was at the scene.

The incident happened about 12:45 p.m. at the stoplight at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

It is reported that the motorcyclist had just left the Flankers community and was heading towards Rhyne Park in Rose Hall.

On reaching the stoplight at the convention centre, a truck was reportedly making a u-turn when it collided with the motorbike.

The impact reportedly caused the bike to burst into flames, which spread to the rider.

