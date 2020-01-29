Man fatally shot at shop in Maggotty, St Elizabeth

The Maggotty Police in St Elizabeth are investigating the murder of a man in​ Maggotty on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Lennox Williams, 48, a farmer of Carisbrooke district in the parish.

The police report that about 1:30 p.m., Williams was at a shop in the community when armed men approached and opened fire, hitting him.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say they are following strong leads and hope to make a breakthrough in the case soon.

In the meantime, the police are appealing to persons who have information that can assist in finding the culprits to call Crime Stop at 311 or the Maggotty Police Station at 876-368-3991.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.