Nurse pleads for security beef-up after Nannyville clinic murder

The shooting death of a man at the entrance to the Nannyville Health Centre in eastern St Andrew on Tuesday has rattled staff at the medical facility, who are calling on the authorities to strengthen security arrangements.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m. and caused the health centre to be closed shortly after.

Several patients, including women and children, cowered in fear as they hastily left the premises.

While leaving frantically in her motor vehicle, a senior nurse with whom The Gleaner spoke with said the facility needed security round the clock, “not just one day”.

“As old as I am, it’s the first me ever see this. I was shaken,” the nurse, who requested anonymity, said.

“We had to bend down (when the shots rang out). I am leaving now.”

GUN, AMMO SEIZED

The police report that 32-year-old Kenroy Dickson of Roxborough Avenue, Kingston 3, was riding his bicycle along the roadway when he was approached by two men on foot.

They opened fire, shooting Dickson several times before escaping.

The police were summoned and he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A knapsack Dickson was carrying was searched and a Beretta 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds were found, The Gleaner has learnt.

The Half-Way Tree police are investigating the murder.

The shooting occurred just outside the margins of the violence-plagued Kingston Eastern Police Division, in which a state of emergency has been in effect since Sunday.

Cabinet approved contracts totalling $1.7 billion for the provision of security and related services at health facilities under the jurisdiction of the South East Regional Health Authority for three years.

The signing ceremony was held on January 3.

Shalk Electronic Security has been assigned to the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department and all health centres across the Corporate Area at a cost of $348.2 million.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com