QUESTION: Why do interviewers always ask how much an employee expects to be paid? And is it good or bad to name a figure?

– Drew

CAREERS: Thank you for your question, Drew. The question of salary is one of the most important you can prepare for. For that reason, every candidate should devote some time to it.

Before going into any job interview, it is advisable to thoroughly know the answer to this question. This way you will avoid winging it or ‘searching’ for an answer. You don’t want to be stumped by this question. It could prove fatal.

Remember two important points when you contemplate this question: you must not be the one to bring it up in the interview; and try to delay answering it until you’ve made your case to the interviewers. You want them to get an idea of who you are, and what you have to offer first before they start thinking of a salary figure.

You can word it like this: ‘I would like to provide you with an opportunity to learn about what I can contribute to your company and its needs, if you don’t mind. Let’s allow you to find out first if I fit what you’re looking for’.

Interviewers ask your salary expectations for a variety of reasons, three of which will follow. If you look at why they ask you a certain question, it takes away the mystery and accompanying fear. Always seek to know or figure out why the interviewer is asking you a question. You do this by mentally putting yourself in the interviewer’s shoes.

One of the reasons interviewers seek an answer to the salary question is they want to know if they can afford to pay you. This is before they invest time, energy and resources into getting you to come on board. The sooner they know this, the better it will be.

The second reason is they want to compare you with the other candidates, in terms of pay. The fact is, they may like you; however, there’s another candidate who they may not like as much but on paper you both are equally qualified, and the other person is asking for less money. They may opt for the candidate asking for a lower salary.

The third reason is one many candidates might be surprised to learn: the interviewers are measuring your value or worth. They want to know, is this a person of value or worth? Is this person confident enough to ask for what it is that they want? Does this individual speak to us like we would like a colleague to do?

Is it a good idea or not to name a figure when asked? As stated above, do not give a figure at the front-end of an interview. Before coming to the interview, research the range of salaries that someone in a similar position is paid. When it’s time to talk about salary state that figure.

Glenford Smith is president of CareerBiz Coach and author of From Problems to Power and Profile of Excellence.

careerbizcoach@gmail.com