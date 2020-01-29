RJRGLEANER Honour Awards 2019 | A community united in tragedy

Recipient: August Town Community

Category: Special Award: Voluntary Service

The community of August Town in St Andrew is being recognised by The RJRGLEANER Honour Awards for the valiant efforts of residents last September, who spent sleepless days wading through murky waters and gullies in search of young Kyle Richards.

Richards, nine, was washed away in his Hope Valley community during heavy rainfall on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 25. Days later, on Sunday, September 29, his body was found miles away in Harbour View.

The efforts of members of the community to rescue the boy have not gone unnoticed.

The tragedy fostered comradery among community members unlike anything before.

‘Poochie’, a resident of Goldsmith Villa and member of the search team, told The Gleaner that seeing the community united in that way was heartwarming.

“Everybody went all out. Politics was removed; even people from Hermitage got involved because of the school that he attended. People knew him so when they heard that a Hope Valley him come from, people just all out an join in and try to do them best,” she said.

The Gleaner team visited the community recently and workmen were busy reinforcing the fencing by the gutter where young Kyle slipped and fell.

“When we heard that he fell in, we looked in there more than once just to make sure that he was not in there,” one of the workmen, Caney, said.

“After it happened, I did the welding to put on the grill to ensure nobody else can go through it.”

Yanelia Henry, 22, had stopped from school just to give support in the search for young Kyle.

“I didn’t go to school that day. I went through the gully and John Crow Mountain go straight back down to Harbour View. We walk straight through from African Garden to Harbour View. The water was still heavy, we went over rocks and through the gully and didn’t see him,” Henry recalled.

Describing how she felt when Kyle’s body was found, Henry said, “It was sad but the family could now bury Kyle. They got closure, because if it was a case that we didn’t find him none at all and he went to the sea, shark or fish would eat him and the family wouldn’t get closure.”

40-year-old Edval ‘Benji’ Matthews was praised by many for his valiant efforts.

Matthews said, “We just wanted to find Kyle and the whole August Town unite.”

Matthews told The Gleaner that in the efforts to locate the boy, equipped with cutlass, water boots and other gear, they faced many dangers.

He said, “Days we trod the gully and river, and still nuh find him. We had to swim across waters and all those stuff; if you can’t swim, you drown. The waters stay a way.”

When they had finally located the young boy’s body, Benji remembered hearing the marine police and soldiers giving him courage to fetch Kyle, even as he was overcome with emotions.

“One of them say ‘Benjie, your team can go out there’ and mi just lead out my team and we walk the river. The Saturday was the hardest day. The Sunday morning was a day when we find that juvenile. When we find him, we smell a stench and tears run from my eyes when we saw his body. I lead out four warriors and with one lift, we put him ina the thing and carry him over,” Matthews recalled, overcome with sorrow.

Councillor for The August Town division, Venesha Phillips, said, “I was heartened by the comradery. You saw almost desperate urgency on the part of community members, united. They just kept going. It’s the kind of selflessness that you want to see among community members and it is something that I believe should be commended.”

STRENGTHENED THROUGH HEARTBREAK

Kerine Kidd, Kyle’s mother, said the efforts of the community helped to strengthen her during the ordeal.

“I just wanted to find him. The support from the entire community was wonderful. The strength from everyone, the police, the councillor, the MP, was wonderful,” she said.

“Before that, you didn’t have certain people going to certain community. When it happened, everybody was rallying around going here and there, back and forth. Thanks to my coworkers and everyone for the strength, daily messages and everything, everyone was there. Even persons I didn’t know, when I go on the road persons pray for me. Thanks to everyone who was involved.”

Recalling how her son always loved water, Kidd said, “Even persons I didn’t know knew him would tell me about him. The police could tell me stories about him and I was like ‘really’. People would talk about his troublemaking ways, but he was always outspoken, love talk and helpful.”

The mother is happy that the area where Kyle was washed away was finally reinforced to prevent future tragedies.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS

* In 2016, the August Town community had zero murders for the first time in a long time.

* The community is twice KSAFA Super League champions – 2007 and 2009.

* The community was named on August 1, 1838 when Emancipation was declared in Jamaica.

* Revivalist Alexander Bedward is from the community. Bedward was a healer and preacher who established his own religion, known as Bedwardism.

BUCKET LIST

* The August Town community wants to lay hands on the National Premier League crown.

* The community wants to repeat another year of zero murders.

* The community wants to produce a prime minister.

* August Town wants to have its own mini stadium.