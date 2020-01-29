Third earthquake near Jamaica

A third earthquake has struck near Jamaica.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 5.1 quake hit at 9:51 a.m and was located at 114km north, northwest of Lucea, Hanover.

The quake was reportedly felt in sections of Western Jamaica.

Today’s quake was recorded in the same vicinity as the two others that rattled the island on Tuesday.

A powerful 7.7 earthquake struck at 2:10 p.m and was located at 125 km north, northwest of Lucea.

Shortly after, a 4.7 earthquake hit off land at 124km north west of Lucea around 2:39 p.m.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.