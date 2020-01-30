Cocaine and 40 pounds of ganja seized off Negril coast, men arrested

The Narcotics Police seized 40 pounds of ganja and one kilogramme of cocaine off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

The police report that about 12:50 a.m., the JDF Coast Guard intercepted a vessel with seven men aboard - four Hondurans and three Jamaicans.

The vessel was searched and the drugs found.

All seven men were subsequently arrested.

Their identities have been withheld pending further investigations.

