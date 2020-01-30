Corporate Hands | Wisynco awards primary-school children

Proud George Headley Primary School students and members of the Environmental Club celebrate their number-one position as the leading school in the first phase of Wisynco ECO’s 2019-2020 Eco Club Bottle Drive Competition recently. The competition, facilitated through the company’s ECO Club programme, saw the Kingston-based institution tallying 279,696 bottles for the September to December school term.
Coordinating teacher Roshene Mendez (left, rear) looks on as environment communication officer at Wisynco, Shelly-Ann Dunkley (left, front) shares congratulatory high-fives recently with George Headley Primary School students in celebration of their number-one position in the first phase of Wisynco ECO’s 2019-2020 Eco Club Bottle Drive Competition.