Earth Today | Kingston City Marathon goes green

THE KINGSTON City Marathon (KCM) is going green for its eighth staging set for March 15 this year.

“KCM would like to protect not only our homeless citizens in Kingston but also clean up the city by introducing a litter zone and improved environmental practices by using cups versus plastic bags at our water stops,” revealed race director Alan Beckford.

“Participants in the run will be advised about the greening via email to the team captains. We will inform the visitors that we will be greening the run and inform them what is recyclable versus garbage,” he added.

On the day, drums and greening volunteers will be easily identifiable.

The effort comes at a time when individuals and companies globally are moving to reduce consumption, which translates into a reduced carbon footprint that is better for the planet and its people, given climate-change impacts.

Those impacts include not only increased global temperatures, but also more extreme weather events, such as category five hurricanes and rising sea levels – all of which pose a risk to human health and wellness.

This year’s KCM event will feature not only a marathon, but also a half marathon, 10K and 5K, and will attract the participation of runners from the Caribbean, Ireland, the UK, Denmark, Japan, Canada, China, and the United States. Runners from Spain, in addition to Jamaica, are also expected.

A feature of the event will be ‘Fan Zones’, including ‘The Fashion Zone’, ‘The Devon House Historic Zone’, ‘The Kings House Zone’, and ‘The Reggae Zone’. And organisers are not stopping there. Friday, March 13 features a welcome party to be followed by a health fair and lifestyle expo at The Jamaica Pegasus on March 14 before race day on the 15th.

The Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K races are to begin at Emancipation Park, then on to Knutsford Boulevard towards Trafalgar, passing the historic Devon House Mansion and King’s House. Then it is up Hope Road, pass the Bob Marley Museum and then onward to Hope Gardens. Runners go through Hope Gardens and then to Lady Musgrave Road, turning right on to Trafalgar and later left on to Knutsford Boulevard and back to Emancipation Park.

Runners in the 5K begin on Trafalgar Road, then turn right on to Hope Road and then left into Devon House. They then run through Devon House main ceremonial gate on their way out towards Devon Road before taking the left on Kingsway. What follows after is a right on West Kings House Road to the entrance on to the Kings House grounds. They then head to the exit at the corner of Hope Road and Lady Musgrave and continue down Hope Road to Ardenne Road before going on to Lord Nelson and later Trafalgar Road, and then on to Emancipation Park.

Proceeds from this year’s event will support the homeless in the city through charities, including the Open Arms Drop-in Centre, the Marie Atkins Night Shelter, Missionaries of the Poor, and Alpha Boys’ School.

