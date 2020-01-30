King Valley Gang Trial | Two accused freed following no-case submissions

Two of the eight alleged members of the Westmoreland-based King Valley gang were freed this afternoon of gang-related charges in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Hopeton Sankey and Sean Suckra were freed after trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes upheld no-case submissions.



However, Sykes ruled that the six other co-accused have cases to answer and their attorneys will mount their defences on Monday.

Lindell Powell, Carlington Godfrey, Rannaldo McKennis, Christon Grant, Derval Williams, Hopeton Sankey on trial for breaches of Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) 2014, commonly called the anti-gang legislation, in relation to crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

