Nightly water lock-offs for some Corporate Area communities

The National Water Commission says it will implement nightly water lock-offs in sections of the Corporate Area starting today in a bid to safeguard water supply throughout the impending dry periods.

The NWC says both major water storage facilities in the Corporate area - Hermitage Dam and Mona Reservoir - are now reflecting storage levels of 89 and 82 % respectively.

The company says underlines the significant impact that the reduced inflows are already having on the agency’s operations.

Based on the nightly reductions in operations, customers may experience low pressures or no water conditions until regular supplies are restored the following morning.

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. nightly

Restoration Time: 5:00 a.m. the following morning

Affected areas include sections of Mona Heights, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Lady Musgrave Road, Sections of New Kingston, Sections of Half Way, Hagley Park Road, Maxfield Avenue, Molynes Road, Sections of Harbour View, Mountain View Avenue, Cross Roads, South Camp Road, Downtown Kingston, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half-Way-Tree Road, and Upper Maxfield Avenue.

Customers in the affected areas are being urged to store water for use during the period of disruption.

