Public health inspectors on sick out over wages

Head of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) Karen Brown says the “widespread sickness” that is plaguing public health inspectors islandwide may continue for some time if the government does not address their concerns over protracted wage negotiations.

The government workers are restive.

According to Brown, there are approximately 500 public health inspectors and checks by the association revealed that more than 95% of them called in sick this morning.

“We are restive because of the non-responsiveness of the Ministry of Finance and Public Service in addressing our claims and convening the meeting for us to conclude the wage negotiation. We feel we have been ignored and the contract period is supposed to conclude next year and we have not yet signed the wage papers.

“We tried to get in contact with the chief financial officer who is in charge of the negotiation and the Minister. Up to last week, we raised our concern to the minister and this thing has been dragging out and no answer,” Brown told The Gleaner.

The association president added that public health inspectors could possibly be “sick” for weeks “depending on how the epidemic is treated.”

“JAPHI will continue to investigate and monitor the situation of the apparent sickness. JAPHI anticipate that the relevant ministry will be treated with the causative agent or factor in a timely manner, so that we can avoid any prolonged outbreak affecting the PHIs in Jamaica,” Brown said in a release.

-Danae Hyman​

