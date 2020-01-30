Water woes for some St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it will be necessary to suspend water supply to the St Andrew community of Smokey and its surroundings in order to undertake emergency repairs to a damaged section of pipeline.

The NWC says the works will be conducted between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The agency says that an assessment was completed last evening to facilitate the commencement of the extensive work necessary to repair the damaged 12-inch main.

Areas affected are Smokey Vale, Diamond Road, Wireless Station Road, and Mount Salus.

The NWC is assuring that every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

