Body of missing 11-year-old Mark Leslie found

The body of 11-year-old Mark Leslie who was reported missing on Wednesday was this afternoon found in a river bed in Temple Hall, St Andrew.

A search was mounted for the grade six Mannings Hill Primary student after he did not show up for school.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary Griffiths, he was found with his sweater over his head.

Griffiths said detectives are canvassing the area for evidence.

A devastated Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, who was at the scene, condemned the killing.

“It is very depressing because it’s not just Mark Leslie. It’s the 8-year-old who was found dead last week. It’s the amount of children that go missing and are found murdered. What goes on in people’s minds to take a child and lure them and murder them like that,” a grief-stricken Cuthbert-Flynn said.

- Danae Hyman

