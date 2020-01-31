Gun and ammunition seized during raid in Harbour View, St Andrew

The security forces yesterday recovered a M16 Rifle and a 5.56 magazine containing three live rounds during a raid in Bayshore Park, Harbour View, St Andrew.

According to the security forces, at approximately 10:22 am, a joint police-military team conducted the operation.

The illegal weapon and ammunition were found during a search.

No one was arrested in connection with the finds.

The finds were taken to the Elletson Road Police Station for processing.

