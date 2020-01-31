JN Money opens new location in Brampton, Canada

JN Money is to open a new location in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on February 7 as it continues its thrust to keep Jamaicans in the diaspora connected with loved ones back home.

Customers in Brampton will have access to the JN Money’s suite of services, such as cross-border money transfers for cash pickup, transfers to bank accounts at financial institutions in Jamaica, transfers to the JN Money Card, and bill payments in Jamaica. .

“We continue to expand our network and give our customers greater convenience,” explained Horace Hines, general manager, JN Money Services, owners and operators of the JN Money brand. “The Brampton branch increases the number of JN Money locations in Canada to over 25, and we are constantly looking to keep families together through our product offerings.

“A part of our thrust has always been to keep Jamaicans in the diaspora connected with home. Brampton is part of the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, where many Jamaicans live. Therefore, it was important for us to provide them with more opportunities to stay connected with their loved ones,” Hines added

preferred city for ja immigrants

Some 300,000 Jamaicans live in Canada, according to the 2016 census done by Statistics Canada. Of this number, some 30,000 live in Brampton, making it one of the preferred cities for Jamaicans.

“The Greater Toronto Area also has the largest number of Jamaicans in Canada and with our expansion to Brampton we are able to better serve our customers. This new branch will serve to complement our JN Money Online service, which offers the added convenience of sending funds online.,” he added.

Figures from the Bank of Jamaica reveal that for 2018, Jamaicans in Canada sent home some US$197.1 million, which accounted for approximately 9.4 per cent of all remittance inflows into the island. This was third behind the United States of America, which accounted for approximately 62.8 per cent, and the United Kingdom with 13.7 per cent of inflows into the country.

JN Money recently relocated its Eglinton, Toronto branch to 1649 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, M6E 2H1, to better serve the customers in that area.