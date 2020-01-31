Sagicor Bank promotes financial literacy through enrichment sessions

Sagicor Bank on Wednesday hosted the first in a series of community-based financial enrichment sessions aimed at promoting financial literacy among Jamaicans.

The forum, which was held under the theme ‘Building Financial Security for Generations’, was hosted at the Sagicor Bank Half-Way Tree branch and saw presentations from various stakeholders, sharing information on financial wellness and financial security.

In the gathering of some 60 attendees, the audience heard from a panel of seven individuals, who gave expert advice on their varying fields.

Attendees were guided in the areas of accessing mortgages, the legal processes involved in homeownership, credit card usage and its benefits, the importance of life insurance, and the creation of wealth through investing.

Michael Willacy, vice-president – retail, SME and corporate banking at Sagicor Bank, in his address, shared with the attendees the reason the bank decided to host the financial enrichment sessions.

“This forum is about helping you make wise financial decisions, no matter your stage in life, and to help you secure a good financial future for you family. We want you to know that Sagicor Bank is in your corner, working to provide easy, simple, personal solutions to meet all your financial needs,” Willacy stated.

He added that financial literacy is important in helping individuals manage their finances and make better decisions that impact wealth across generations.

Wilbert Dallas, a participant and Sagicor Bank client, commended the financial institution for hosting the financial forum, sharing that he found the session informative, helping him to better understand the various products and services that are offered by Sagicor Bank, as well as the wider group.

The next Sagicor Financial Enrichment Session is scheduled to be held at the Sagicor Bank Hope Road branch on February 5. A number of other sessions are scheduled to be held in other parishes.