Section of Mandela Highway to be closed this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the eastbound carriageway along the Mandela Highway will be closed at Central Village for two days this weekend.

The closure is to facilitate repairs to a section of the road pavement which has failed.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw explains that the roadway will be closed at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1 and traffic should be able to access the area by 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.

Shaw says provisions will be made to ensure the continued movement of traffic from the direction of Spanish Town into Kingston.

The carriageway will be closed just above the Texaco service station from where motorists will be redirected across the median onto the westbound lanes.

They will then head back onto the roadway leading into Kingston at the Hi-Pro Ace Supercenter.

A single lane of traffic will be maintained in either direction between both points.

The NWA says it is undertaking the planned repairs so as to prevent a recurrence of pavement failure at the location.

The area will be excavated, the base replaced and stabilised and the pavement reinstated with asphaltic concrete.

The works are valued at some $17 million.

