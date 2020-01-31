St Andrew woman charged over possession of fake money, ammunition

St Andrew resident 38-year-old Shauna Grant of Delacree Lane in the parish was charged on Thursday charged with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of counterfeit notes.

The police report that the recovery was made during a search of Grant’s house, where cops found nineteen 9mm cartridges and over $100,000 in counterfeit notes.

She was subsequently arrested and later charged.

A court date is to be set.

