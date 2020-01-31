A Sterling celebration

There was much to celebrate at the Sterling Asset Management special ‘Carnival-themed’ Customer Appreciation mixer recently. The Sterling crowd was eager to oblige, with guests availing themselves of ‘Sterling dollars’ to participate in a variety of games and activities. Paramount among the activities was a special guessing game, where patrons had to write the number of candies (210) in a special jar from Candy Craze. The ‘sweets and treats’ theme was further amplified in the room decor.

There was, as expected, lots of savoury eats, including carnival fare like popcorn, corn dogs, cotton candy, as well as hot dogs, beef and pork sliders, and chicken and shrimp pasta, to go along with all the edible sweet-filled centrepieces. The beverages – alcoholic and non-alcoholic – flowed freely throughout the evening.

There were numerous fun prizes for everyone. At night’s end, Joan Reid was adjudged to have got the correct number of candies in the Candy Craze jar and gained for herself a weekend at the S Hotel in Montego Bay. The CEO,Charles Ross, expressed his gratitude to the clients, thanking them for their support and dedicating the company to continuing the search for the ‘gems’ in the market that would help investors achieve their goals. He highlighted that the high quality of Sterling’s portfolio enabled it to maintain its exemplary capital ratio position.