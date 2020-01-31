Using a broker service to purchase insurance

Dear Shannon,

I have never considered using a broker service to purchase car insurance before, but I am seriously thinking about it. Can you please tell me what are the major benefits of using a broker, and what guarantee do I have that my claims will be processed without delay, despite not going to a provider directly?

Dear Reader,

One of the main benefits of using an insurance broker is that the broker has access to all insurance companies and policies. They will then advise you on the insurance coverage most suitable to you with the best price.

In the event of an accident, the broker is your ‘lawyer’. They adjudicate the settlement of your claim, while the insurance company is ‘judge and juror’. Always remember that while the assessor works for the insurance company, the broker works for you.

Should you file a claim, your broker will handle all matters, thus minimising the hassle and stress on you. As such, your claim is finalised in the shortest possible time.

Dear Shannon,

I am the person in my family tasked with the responsibility of purchasing insurance for multiple vehicles. Of late, I have been suffering from ill health and the mantle had to be passed to our son. While I trust our boy to do his best, I would like to be in a position to guide him on this major mission. Is there a way I can locate coverage choices for multiple cars, in a single place, so that I can compare prices and benefits without spending more time than I can afford online?

Dear Reader,

Mibinsure.com allows you to compare quotations from 10 insurance companies on one platform. The fact that you are insuring more than one vehicle, you are able to ascertain substantial discounts; but the most important benefit is to have 10 insurance companies competing for your business.

Email questions to: smsamuda@mibja.com.