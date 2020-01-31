Every year has its highs and lows, and 2019 was no different. Join us as we remember the year that was. We celebrated brand Jamaica through our athletes, the Jamaican spirit of excellence, corporate citizenship, entrepreneurship and scholastic abilities/achievements.

On the other hand, crime was like a cloud hanging over our nation. Lessons can be learnt, and people can be inspired in this Year in Review.

St Jago wins Schools' Challenge Quiz 2019

AC Hotels By Marriott opens its first hotel In Jamaica

FIFA Women’s World Cup, Reggae Girlz

Jamaican Ice Hockey team wins tournament

The Doha World Championships

NYSE salutes Jamaican

Toni-Ann Singh, Jamaica's fourth Miss World