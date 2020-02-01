Chinese tourists refused landing at Kingston airport

A group of Chinese tourists were last night denied landing privileges at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport and a second group today.

According to the Health Ministry, this was consistent with a travel ban now in place against China which has seen more than 200 deaths and thousands of infections as a result of the Coronavirus in the Asian country.

The ban, announced yesterday, restricts visitors from China and Jamaicans returning home from the Asian country must be placed in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The ministry said quarantine protocols were applied last night and the 19 travellers sent back home at 10:50 a.m Saturday.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the travellers arriving in the island today from China are currently being processed, as Jamaican maintains its vigilance to protect the local population.

