Curfew in August Town, St Andrew extended

The curfew that has been in effect in August Town, St Andrew since Wednesday has been extended from 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 31 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line about 500 metres from the large upstairs building at the hill ridge, Goldsmith Villa to the intersection of Payton Place and Mona Road.

EAST: Along an imaginary line about 2000 metres from the intersection of Payton Place and Mona Road to the intersection of Silvera Drive and Bryce Hill Road;

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line about 2000 metres from the intersection of Silvera Drive and Bryce Hill Road to Top Road at the western boundary;

WEST: Along an imaginary line about 15000 metres from Top Road at the southern boundary to the large upstairs building at the hill ridge at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.