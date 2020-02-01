Jamaica must turn to God to break crime monster – Hosin

Christopher Serju, Gleaner Writer

Jamaica is teetering on the brink of a calamity, much like what the Israelites of biblical days experienced after they turned their backs on the Lord, following the death of their leader, Joshua, according to noted business leader and deacon of the Church of the Open Bible, Eric Hosin.

Delivering the keynote address at the recently held Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Christian Prayer Breakfast, Hosin, who is also President of Guardian Life, stated that if Jamaicans continue to ignore God, the country will see an unprecedented upsurge in crime.

“If we become the people that know not God, the evil that we see today, we nuh see nutten yet.

“I warn us all, let us be careful…these will become the good old days when only 15 and 20 die a day. I am saying to us as a people, if we turn from God, evil shall be our reward because the wages of sin is death. There is other reward for evil and if we make our boys see and learn evil, they will no longer understand the goodness and the mercy of God,” said Hosin.

The prayer breakfast was staged under the theme ‘Save Our Boys, Save Our Nation’ and was held at the Knutsford Court Hotel, New Kingston.

Hosin, who is the father of three daughters, spoke about the socialisation of children and argued that too many Jamaicans are guilty of restricting their daughters to stay home and study, while their brothers are given a free-for-all to “run road”.

“Boys have been socialised to drink, gamble and have lots of women, with no proper preparation for adulthood or fatherhood, making them poor life partners and a worry for someone like himself with daughters.

“The children see the abuse of their mothers and believe this is the way you must treat women, you must abuse them. The anger, the bitterness, that is what they see so they believe that is the way to act,” Hosin said.

Earlier at the conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey stated that Jamaica continues to see a growing number of youngsters being involved in crime, which he attributed to illiteracy and the absence of a father in the home.

Bailey disclosed that in 2017 the police arrested 723 persons for murder, 180 of them being males between the ages of 12-21.

In 2018, of the 657 persons arrested for murder, 169 were males between the ages of 12-21 among them.

“In 2019, we arrested 572 and 130 were boys between the ages of 12 and 21 and if you go to the other major crimes, that is a similar pattern,” he said.

