Motorcyclist killed in Clarendon crash

A motorcyclist was killed in vehicular crash along the Osborne Store main road in Clarendon on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Andrew Small of Howell Content, York Town in the parish.

The police report that about 7:00 a.m., Small was driving his Eagle motorcycle in a westerly direction along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the bike and crashed into a Nissan Latio motorcar that was travelling in the opposite direction.

He received multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police say the driver of the Nissan motorcar was warned for prosecution.

