One accused in MMC fraud saga freed

PORUS, Manchester:

One of the eight accused in the Manchester Municipal Corporation (MMC) fraud trial was freed when he appeared in court Thursday morning.

Edwardo Elliott, who was charged for facilitating the retention of stolen property, was discharged on the basis that the evidence against him bore no weight.

According to the prosecution, Elliott had knowingly facilitated the retention of an apartment allegedly built and owned by his son, accused former deputy superintendent of roads and works at the corporation, Sanja Elliott.

However, presiding Judge Ann-Marie Grainger said having read the authorities presented from both sides and reviewed the evidence, in exercising her jury mind, there was not enough evidence to convince the court that Edwardo knowingly facilitated the retention of the property.

Of the 32 counts on the indictment, Grainger said there was a case to answer for 25 of those counts .

She said there is no case to answer to for counts 15, which regards Edwardo Elliott, 16,17, 19, 22, 24 and 31 which the crown had conceded at the no-case stage.

The remaining seven accused: Sanja Elliott, David Harris, former director of finance and secretary manager; Kendale Roberts, temporary works overseer; Radcliffe McLean, former bank employee; Elliott’s wife TashaGaye Goulbourne-Elliott, his mother Mrytle Elliott and caretaker Dwayne Sibbles will have their cases pleaded by their attorneys at the next sitting.

All seven have maintained a not guilty plea in the fraud saga that has seen over $400 million allegedly being swindled from state coffers.

The matter continues in the Porus Court on February 17.