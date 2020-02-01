Phillips says Ja needs to explore better US trade opportunities

People’s National Party President and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said there is a need for the opening of greater avenues and strategic exploration of trade between Jamaica and North America through better engagement of the diaspora.

This, he said, will also provide opportunities for social transformation, wealth creation, and sustainable development.

Phillips, who commenced a tour of the Tri-State area of the United States yesterday, met with a number of key representatives and leaders in the Diaspora.

He also had discussions with Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador E. Courtenay Rattray, and Consul General, Alison Wilson, before hosting a meeting with a cross-section of business and community leaders within the diaspora at the Kimberly Hotel.

He noted that the high levels of crime and violence in Jamaica remain the chief deterrent to Jamaicans returning home or investing in the land of their birth.

He made it clear that the traditional ways of relating to the diaspora have to be revisited to better leverage the expertise of Jamaicans abroad to drive changes and innovations in the way business and development are pursued in Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.