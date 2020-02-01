Two men arrested over gun seizure in St Thomas

Two men were arrested in connection with the seizure of two firearms in Danvers Pen, Seaforth in St Thomas on Friday.

The Seaforth Police report that about 7:00 a.m., a team conducted a raid at a house in the community.

According to the police, two firearms — a shotgun that had been disassembled and a homemade handgun — were seized along with a 12-guage round of ammunition.

Two men were subsequently taken into custody.

