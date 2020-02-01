Two men arrested over gun seizure in St Thomas
Published:Saturday | February 1, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Two men were arrested in connection with the seizure of two firearms in Danvers Pen, Seaforth in St Thomas on Friday.
The Seaforth Police report that about 7:00 a.m., a team conducted a raid at a house in the community.
According to the police, two firearms — a shotgun that had been disassembled and a homemade handgun — were seized along with a 12-guage round of ammunition.
Two men were subsequently taken into custody.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.