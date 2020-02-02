100 young people to undergo driver training

The Transport Authority has collaborated with the HOPE programme to undertake a driver training initiative for young people.

A total of 100 young individuals will be trained.

The authority says the programme will start in Kingston and St Andrew in February with 30 individuals who were selected from the HOPE programme.

It notes that one of the initiatives of Transport Minister Robert Montague for the public passenger vehicles (PPV) sector is to ensure that a pool of trained drivers is available for the transportation sector.

It says this is in response to complaints by owners of PPV and taxi associations that there is a dire shortage of drivers for the sector.

