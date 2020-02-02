Brothers convicted of wounding, illegal possession of firearm

Brothers Daunte and Deandre Newlands are to be sentenced on February 21 after being convicted of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

They were found guilty in the Gun Court on Wednesday.

Gun Court matters are held in camera.

The brothers, who were described by the police as major violence producers in the Maverley area of the St Andrew South Police Division, were convicted in relation to a June 6, 2017 shooting incident in the community.

Investigators nabbed the brothers in 2018.

