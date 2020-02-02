Fontana Pharmacy teams with gov’t ministries on Jamaica Day competition

Fontana Pharmacy is partnering with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to present an inter-school visual and performing arts competition for Jamaica Day 2020.

All primary and secondary schools are being invited to submit a video of a Jamaica-themed student performance for judging. The first-, second- and third-place winners in both components will receive prizes.

Jamaica Day will this year be celebrated on February 28 under the theme: ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Highlighting our Icons in the Arts, Agriculture and Technological Innovations’.

Explaining the background to the competition, Fontana Pharmacy chairman Kevin O’Brien Chang said: “Every Jamaica Day I go to see my own children perform. I am always struck by the joy and enthusiasm of the performers. So why not share this happiness and talent with the wider Jamaica and our diaspora, using social media?”

Karl Samuda, minister with responsibility for education, said: “This competition will encourage our children to demonstrate their appreciation for our heritage. The Ministry of Education applauds the private sector and Fontana Pharmacy for helping our youngsters to realise their potential in the arts.”

Samuda’s sentiments were echoed by Olivia Grange, the minister of culture, who said Jamaica Day encourages students to appreciate the struggles and achievements of those who have gone before, and to reflect on and demonstrate what makes them uniquely Jamaican.

“I welcome this competition as another important activity that helps our young people to gain the confidence to also try and make a significant impact on Jamaica and the world,” Grange said.

Information about the competition can be obtained on the Facebook pages of Fontana Pharmacy, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture.

Competition format

- 6 regions primary

- 6 regions secondary

* First 10 videos from each region accepted.

Stage 1

- 60 primary videos

- 60 secondary videos

* Will be put online

*The video with the most likes will win that stage.

- 6 primary videos

- 6 secondary videos

Stage 2

The winner from each region will be put into a pool with 4 ‘wild cards’ chosen by the judges for a total of 10 videos for each category.

- 10 primary videos

- 10 secondary videos

The judges will choose the 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place winners to be announced on February 18.