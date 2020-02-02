Fourth Practice-A-Thon set to increase support to prevent cancer among youth

The fourth staging of Practice-A-Thon Jamaica, an initiative launched by the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) and the Jamaica Cancer Society in February 2016, got under way yesterday and is slated to culminate on February 29.

The Practice-A-Thon is aimed at encouraging music students to become more disciplined in practising for their examinations, while raising funds to support cancer prevention programmes for Jamaican youths.

To date, approximately $750,000 has been donated to the Jamaica Cancer Society to build its capacity to expand and strengthen its cancer prevention programmes targeting Jamaican youths. February is observed by the society as Healthy Lifestyle Month and, during this period, focus is placed on increasing awareness through education and specific activities among students to promote the practising of healthy lifestyle habits to minimise their risk of contracting cancer.

The Practice-A-Thon functions primarily like a lap-a-thon, where music students across Jamaica are invited to participate in an instrumental event for the month of February and are encouraged to approach their teachers, organisations, family members and friends to sponsor their practice sheets (e.g., $1 per minute of practice) for the month.

VERY SUCCESSFUL

Kathryn Lawson, representative for the ABRSM in Jamaica, said the three previous practice-a-thons have been very successful, win-win events.

Lawson said the students who have participated become more disciplined in their approach to practising their instruments, improve their exam grades as a result and become better all-round musicians, while being sensitised to the needs of others and contributing to a worthwhile cause.

Prizes will be awarded at the ABRSM annual High Scorers’ Concert to the top ‘practisers’, as well as to the studio with the highest level of participation.

Students do not need to be sitting an ABRSM or any other exam in order to participate.

Yulit Gordon, executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society, said the society was very pleased to be partnering once again with the ABRSM for youth engagement against cancer.

She said the experience of having the students apply themselves to the art of practising for their examinations, while at the same time developing a spirit of volunteerism in giving back and in making a difference in the lives of their peers, is “absolutely inspiring”, and one that she hopes will become infectious to other youth groups.

“I look forward to an even greater level of participation this year,” Gordon said.